Poco F4 5G Specifications
Before we get into the details, let’s take a quick look at its specifications. The Poco F4 5G sports a 6.67-inch ultra-thin E4 AMOLED DotDisplay with a Full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 1300 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC that is paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. On the software front, it has Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with MIUI 13-based Poco launcher on top. Coming to the cameras, the Poco F4 5G sports a triple camera setup consisting of 64MP + 8MP + 2MP cameras. In the front, it has a 20MP selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with 67W fast charging support. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Poco F4 5G Design
The Poco F4 5G features a glass back with a metallic chassis. It has volume rockers on the right side that are placed right above the power button that also houses the fingerprint sensor. At the bottom it has a SIM card tray and the USB Type-C port for charging. It also has dual speakers that are placed diagonal to each other at the top and at the bottom. At the back, it has a vertically stacked camera module that remotely resembles the camera setup of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G but is vastly different as well owing to the lens placement. The phone has a flat-screen design that makes it look and even feel sleeker. It also makes it comfortable to hold. Overall, the Poco F4 5G has an elegant design and the Nebula Green colour that we used gives it a more premium-ish appeal. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)