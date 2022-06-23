2 / 6

Poco F4 5G Design

The Poco F4 5G features a glass back with a metallic chassis. It has volume rockers on the right side that are placed right above the power button that also houses the fingerprint sensor. At the bottom it has a SIM card tray and the USB Type-C port for charging. It also has dual speakers that are placed diagonal to each other at the top and at the bottom. At the back, it has a vertically stacked camera module that remotely resembles the camera setup of the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G but is vastly different as well owing to the lens placement. The phone has a flat-screen design that makes it look and even feel sleeker. It also makes it comfortable to hold. Overall, the Poco F4 5G has an elegant design and the Nebula Green colour that we used gives it a more premium-ish appeal. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)