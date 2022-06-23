2 / 5

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Rs 28,999

In the price segment of the Poco F4 5G, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. But the Galaxy M53 5G offers a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is placed slightly lower than the Snapdragon 870. However, the camera on the M53 5G is better on paper - 108MP quad cameras. Having said that, for those who want a Samsung phone and good cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G could be your pick.