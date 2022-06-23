IQOO Neo 6 Rs 29,999
The all-new Poco F4 5G rivals the iQOO Neo 6 in the Indian market. Both come with the same Snapdragon 870 SoC and feature a 120Hz display. However, the F4 5G offers a better Dolby Vision certified screen and has Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It also has an IP53 rating that the Neo 6 misses out. Also, in terms of the price, the phone starts at Rs. 27,999 which is way cheaper than Rs. 29,999 pricing of the iQOO Neo 6.
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Rs 28,999
In the price segment of the Poco F4 5G, you can also get the Samsung Galaxy M53 5G. But the Galaxy M53 5G offers a MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, which is placed slightly lower than the Snapdragon 870. However, the camera on the M53 5G is better on paper - 108MP quad cameras. Having said that, for those who want a Samsung phone and good cameras, the Galaxy M53 5G could be your pick.