Poco M2 Pro first sale on July 14: 33W fast charging, quad rear cameras and other top features

Poco M2 Pro Design
One of the highlight of Poco M2 Pro is the design. It features a glass back design with textured finish that allows for a dual-tone look. There is a Poco branding and a branding to indicate 48MP on top. This is prone to fingerprints but Poco includes a case in the box.
Poco M2 Pro Charging
Poco M2 Pro, like the Redmi Note 9 Pro, packs a large 5,000mAh battery. However, it also includes a 33W fast charger in the box. It also uses a USB Type-C cable for charging.
