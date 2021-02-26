POCO M3 1
Poco M3, the budget smartphone from Xiaomi’s subsidiary was launched earlier this month for a price starting at Rs 10,999. The phone features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ notch-style display, Snapdragon 663 SoC paired with 6GB RAM, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, and 6,000mAh battery.
Realme X7 Pro
Realme X7 Pro made its debut on February 4 with a price tag of Rs 29,999 for the sole 8GB RAM/128GB storage version. The phone packs a bunch of premium features including a 6.55-inch Super AMOLED punch-hole display with 120Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, 64-megapixel quad camera array, 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology.
