Poco M4 Pro now Available
Poco M4 Pro has been launched in India within the mid-range segment. The phone went on its first sale today. It was first unveiled globally during the MWC event in Barcelona, Spain. The new smartphone comes with a MediaTek chipset and the it is available in three variants.
Poco M4 Pro Screen
Poco M4 Pro comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED Full HD+ display and it gets 90Hz refresh rate. The device is powered by MediaTek G96 SoC under the hood, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.