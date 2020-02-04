Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

Poco X2 Design and Price
Poco X2 is all about premium design with not very much premium price. It is built with an aluminum frame and sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone also comes in three different colors of red, blue and purple. It is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can bump the storage to 128GB storage by paying Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will set you back Rs 19,999.
Poco X2 Display
The USP of Poco X2 is the display, which supports 120Hz refresh rate. The 6.67-inch LCD display comes with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is a pill-shaped hole punch cutout that translates into a taller 20:9 aspect ratio. This is the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature a 120Hz display. It is also the first to feature a display with such high refresh rate in this price segment. The display also supports HDR10 and Widevine L1 for HD playback.