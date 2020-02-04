Poco X2 launched in India: 120Hz display, Snapdragon 730G and other top features

1 / 5

Poco X2 Design and Price

Poco X2 is all about premium design with not very much premium price. It is built with an aluminum frame and sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 at the front as well as rear. The smartphone also comes in three different colors of red, blue and purple. It is priced at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. You can bump the storage to 128GB storage by paying Rs 16,999. The 8GB RAM variant with 256GB storage will set you back Rs 19,999.