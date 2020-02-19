Poco X2 Display
Poco X2 is the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature a 120Hz display. It uses an LCD display as opposed to the OLED panel seen on the ROG Phone 2. In our testing, we found that the display is much more responsive than 60Hz panel. However, it did not translate into significant gain in real world use cases. If we were asked to choose between a 120Hz LCD and a 60Hz OLED panel, we will choose the latter. It is an individual choice and display is very much subjective.
Poco X2 Performance
Poco X2 uses Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G mobile processor and comes in three storage options. The base model comes with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage. There is also 6GB + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage variant. Regardless of which model you get, the performance is flawless. Whether you are a normal user or a power user, there is no stopping Poco X2. This is one of the fastest smartphones in the sub-Rs 20,000 price segment right now. If you are hoping to play all games at 120fps then you will have to wait.