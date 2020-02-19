1 / 5

Poco X2 Display

Poco X2 is the second smartphone after Asus ROG Phone 2 to feature a 120Hz display. It uses an LCD display as opposed to the OLED panel seen on the ROG Phone 2. In our testing, we found that the display is much more responsive than 60Hz panel. However, it did not translate into significant gain in real world use cases. If we were asked to choose between a 120Hz LCD and a 60Hz OLED panel, we will choose the latter. It is an individual choice and display is very much subjective.