Poco X3 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro: Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 in April 2021

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Starting at Rs 18,999, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max offers everything a smartphone enthusiast can ask for under Rs 20,000. We loved the Pro Max for its 108-megapixel main camera, the 120Hz AMOLED display, decent performance and a beautiful design. Our top recommendation for everyone.
Realme 8 Pro
Realme’s attempt at taking on the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max comes with a 108-megapixel camera, an AMOLED display, a simpler Realme UI experience, and a decent battery life. A decent alternative to the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max.