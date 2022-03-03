Design
The low and wide body gives it an assertive stance. It gets a compact 2+2 cabin design, minimal overhangs and a long wheelbase. This helps create classic sports car proportions. Despite the open-top design, aerodynamics are manipulated to maximise range. It features integrated ducts that improve laminar air flow over the wheels and body sides, and the rear lights that function as air blades to reduce turbulence behind the car.
Drone
The Polestar O2 features an autonomous cinematic drone integrated behind the rear seats. It is developed in collaboration with Aerofugia’s consumer electronics brand Hoco Flow. The concept drone can be deployed while the car is moving, to record the driving sequence.