2 / 5

Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

The world of Harry Potter will come alive with this upcoming multiplayer game. You will be able to role play like a student at Hogwarts and battle witches and wizards. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a new card collection game (CCG) and role playing game (RPG) where you take on the role of a first-year student at Hogwarts, joining thousands of players online. You’ll explore shops in Diagon Alley, roam the halls at Hogwarts, adventure through the Forbidden Forest, and more. You’ll be able to battle a dragon, set a new Quidditch records and much more.