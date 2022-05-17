League of Legends: Wild rift
Another title that has proven its mettle in the world of PC gaming and consoles. The League of Legends: Wilf Rift is build by Riot Games and it will offer 5v5 MOBA experience. You can team up with two friends or play with a complete team of five. The developers claim it is built from the ground up for mobile. Thre will be elements like giant swords, ice arrows and even charms.
Harry Potter: Magic Awakened
The world of Harry Potter will come alive with this upcoming multiplayer game. You will be able to role play like a student at Hogwarts and battle witches and wizards. Harry Potter: Magic Awakened is a new card collection game (CCG) and role playing game (RPG) where you take on the role of a first-year student at Hogwarts, joining thousands of players online. You’ll explore shops in Diagon Alley, roam the halls at Hogwarts, adventure through the Forbidden Forest, and more. You’ll be able to battle a dragon, set a new Quidditch records and much more.