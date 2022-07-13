2 / 6

La Casa de Papel Money Heist

La Casa de Papel Mobile Game is based on one of the most popular Netflix Series, 'Money Heist'. In this game, which is being created by the Colombian company Killasoft, players follow the plot of a heist team that is sent to loot a billionaire's casino in Monaco. It appears from the trailer that the game will contain a lot of firepowers. This game will be released on mobile.