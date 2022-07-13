Kingdom: The Blood
Kingdom: The Blood is a K-zombie action game that is based on the popular Netflix series 'Kingdom'. The story revolves around Crown Prince Lee Chang, who becomes involved in the zombie apocalypse while looking into the puzzling circumstances surrounding the disappearance of his father. The game will be released for global audiences on PC and mobile.
La Casa de Papel Money Heist
La Casa de Papel Mobile Game is based on one of the most popular Netflix Series, 'Money Heist'. In this game, which is being created by the Colombian company Killasoft, players follow the plot of a heist team that is sent to loot a billionaire's casino in Monaco. It appears from the trailer that the game will contain a lot of firepowers. This game will be released on mobile.