Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Cabin
The cabin in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS is a standard design similar to the 718 family, but you get extra carbon fibre bits that help in weight management. However, this can be customised as Porsche offers a deep level of customisation like choosing between full bucket seats or 18-way adjustable seats.
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Price
Porsche on Wednesday launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the GT4 RS becomes the top-spec variant of the 718 Cayman in the country and is powered by a 500bhp engine in addition to several upgrades that aid on-road and on-track performance.