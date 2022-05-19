2 / 5

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Price

Porsche on Wednesday launched the 718 Cayman GT4 RS in India at a starting price of Rs 2.54 crore (ex-showroom). With this, the GT4 RS becomes the top-spec variant of the 718 Cayman in the country and is powered by a 500bhp engine in addition to several upgrades that aid on-road and on-track performance.