MotoGP 2021
From official rosters, practice sessions, to qualifying races, MotoGP 2021 will bring all the thrill to PS5 on April 22. Players will be able to relive the MotoGP with over 40 racers and their iconic bikes.
Deathloop
Arkane Lyon team designed first-person action Deathloop will be coming to PS5 on May 21. This fps assassin adventure will be exclusive to Sony's next-gen console. Be it supernatural running, or teleporting players to a short distance, the game promises immmersive experience.