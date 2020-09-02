Call of Duty Mobile
Call of Duty Mobile, or simply CoD Mobile is arguably the most popular title in the genre after PUBG Mobile. Most PUBG fanatics have given it a try in the past and those who did not should certainly give it a shot now. Call of Duty Mobile features a lot of the same mechanics and game styles that made PUBG popular, including its own battle pass and more.
Garena Free Fire
Free Fire is a popular choice for people since a while for one essential reason – smaller matches. Until PUBG introduced the Livik map with 15-minute matches, a typical classic match would take up to over 30 minutes at times. Free Fire offers 10 minute matches that you can enjoy in a marathon run or even breaks between study sessions or work.