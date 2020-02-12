PUBG Mobile: From clothes to weddings, here are 5 real world effects of the game

PUBG themed clothes
With the soaring popularity of PUBG, people have started looking for clothes to match their avatars in the game. And this is where the ecommerce websites like Myntra, Amazon and Flipkart stepped in. There are many different combination of apparel on the websites that seem right out the game itself and are available for purchase.
PUBG themed cafes
One of the other things that PUBG inspired in India are cafes apparently. Last year we reported that a cafe in Jaipur has opened it doors, and the owner seems to have taken PUBG to heart. The cafe literally called 'PUBG Restaurant features elements from the game as props and furniture at the eatery.