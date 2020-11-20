PUBG Mobile India comes soon: Here are top 5 smartphones under Rs 25,000 to play it

Realme X3
The Realme X3 is the only phone in this category to feature a very capable Snapdragon 855+ chipset. Hence, you will be able to play the game in full graphics and can even download the additional graphics pack. The 4200mAh battery lasts long enough for at least a dozen rounds of the Classic mode match.
Poco X3
If your budget can’t cross Rs 16,999, the Poco X3 is a worthy option. It has an updated Snapdragon 732G chipset and offers a 120Hz refresh rate display - two features that make getting Chicken Dinners a tad easier. The 6000mAh battery also means you can go longer on a single charge.