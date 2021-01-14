PUBG Mobile India January 14, 2021 Latest Updates: Know about Tencent PUBG Comeback after PUBG ban

PUBG Mobile India specially customised
PUBG Mobile India will reflect local needs. These include having a virtual simulation training ground setting rather than the usual maps, characters will start off with clothing and not in their underpants, lastly, the game will have green hit effects instead of red.
Time restrictions
The company has not revealed much on how it will implement this, but it has said that it will include a feature that places restrictions on game time to promote healthy gameplay habits for younger players.