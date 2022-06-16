1 / 5

Honor of Kings

According to Sensor Tower, the top grossing mobile game worldwide for May 2022 was Honor of Kings from Tencent with approximately $268 million in player spending, which represented 1.7 percent growth from May 2021. About 95 percent of Honor of Kings’ revenue was from China, followed by 1.7 percent from Taiwan and 1.7 percent from Thailand. The full ranking of the top grossing mobile games for May 2022 is above. Game revenue estimates are from Sensor Tower’s Store Intelligence platform.