New Season
Season 1, which has officially begun after a two-month pre-season, introduces eight new tiers - ranging from Bronze to Conqueror - that players can work through. As players progress through each tier, they will earn a variety of rewards including Chicken Medals and weapon skins. Survivor Pass Vol. 3 is also now available, which is centered around in-game character Ben Brown.
P90 SMG
PUBG New State will get a new P90 weapon which is an SMG. It will spawn in Care Packages on the battlegrounds. It will come with a standard tier-2 transformative scope and suppressor attached, but cannot be modified with any other attachments. It uses 5.7mm ammo, which can be purchased through the Drone Store.