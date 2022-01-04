Dense Layout
The studio is preparing a lot of new content, which they plan on rolling out in 2022. The first batch of major updates will be released in the first two months of 2022, and the details will be revealed at a later date.
Modern Buildings
Krafton said that they are preparing this new battleground which will be launched in mid-2022. The new map looks like a suburban landscape built in a futuristic era. There are modern establishments on the map that will give players a chance to experience unique gameplay. Krafton could also introduce some new weapons, vehicles, and more with the new map.