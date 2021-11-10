Where will PUBG: New State be made available
PUBG: New State will release simultaneously on both iOS and Android, and will be made available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, respectively. The game will be released at 9:30 AM IST. You can currently pre-register for the game, after which you will automatically receive a notification when the game is made available.
What is the premise of the game
PUBG: New State will be set in a dystopian future with the year being 2051. The game will provide users with the next-generation battle royale experience, providing players with new technology and a new gunplay system.