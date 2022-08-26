Pure Etryst 350 launched
Pure EV, an Indian electric two-wheeler company has launched its first electric motorcycle after a series of electric scooter launches. The company has launched Pure Etryst 350. The new bike will be the flagship motorcycle for the brand. The bike has been developed and designed in India and is being produced at the company’s plant in Hyderabad.
Pure Etryst 350 Price and Availability
The Pure Etryst 350 electric bike comes with a price tag of Rs 1,54,999 (ex-showroom). For now, the bike will be available across Tier I cities in India. PureEV claims the bike will be made available across the company’s 100 dealerships spread across the country.