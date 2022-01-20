Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse, Netflix
Although, this Sony animation film is not new but much-popular. It has finally arrived on Netflix. After being bitten by a radioactive spider, Brooklyn teen Miles Morales gets a crash course in web-slinging from his alternate-dimension counterparts.
Pushpa, Amazon Prime Video
Pushpa is a much-popular Action film. Pushpa Raj a coolie, volunteers to smuggle red sanders, a rare wood that only grows in Andhra, with the help of novel ideas to smuggle the red sanders. Pushpa quickly becomes leader of red sanders smuggling network. While Pushpa is at his prime, a ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat takes charge as SP and ridicules Pushpa for his lineage.