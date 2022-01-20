2 / 7

Pushpa, Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa is a much-popular Action film. Pushpa Raj a coolie, volunteers to smuggle red sanders, a rare wood that only grows in Andhra, with the help of novel ideas to smuggle the red sanders. Pushpa quickly becomes leader of red sanders smuggling network. While Pushpa is at his prime, a ruthless police officer Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat takes charge as SP and ridicules Pushpa for his lineage.