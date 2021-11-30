OnePlus 10
OnePlus 10 is expected to launch in the first half of 2022. The smartphone series is expected to launch first in China and later followed by other markets including India, and more. As per reports, the OnePlus 10 series could launch in India around March and April next year. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S series is usually among the first ones to use Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship processor. Next year, the South Korean smartphone manufacturer is expected to launch the Galaxy S22 series in the first half. The launch timeline hasn’t been revealed yet. However, in India, the smartphone series is likely to be powered by Exynos chipset.