Samsung Galaxy M13 5G

The Galaxy M13 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimesnity 700 processor paired with up to 6GB of RAM. However, the RAM Plus option on the Galaxy M13 5G allows you to add 6GB more from the internal storage, effectively making 12GB available at your disposal. The phone has up to 128GB of storage, but you can an extra 1TB using the microSD card slot. It is fueled by a 5000mAh battery with 15W charging support. The Samsung Galaxy M13, on the other hand, uses an Exynos 850 processor paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is support for a microSD card of up to 1TB. This phone, too, has the RAM Plus option that lets you expand the RAM to up to 12GB. Customers going for the Galaxy M13 get a slightly more powerful 6000mAh battery with the same 15W fast charging. Both Galaxy M13 5G and Galaxy M13 have a 50-megapixel main camera on the back, as well as a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera and a depth-sensing camera. The selfie camera on the Galaxy M13 5G is an 8-megapixel camera, while on the Galaxy M13, it is a 5-megapixel sensor.