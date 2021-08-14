Oppo Watch
Aside from the Wear OS experience, the other win is Oppo’s proprietary VOOC fast charging - it can go from 0 to 46% charge in just 15 minutes. The Oppo Watch comes in two variants — 41mm and 46mm, starting at Rs 14,990. It comes in Elegant Black, Rose Gold, and Fog Silver colour options.
Mi Watch Revolve Active
This one has an eloquent design and great functionality. You get up to 14 days of battery life with this one. The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 on top. Other features include monitoring of running, cycling, trekking, treadmill work out, stress management, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen saturation monitoring, VO2 Max, body energy monitoring, and automatic workout detection. It costs Rs 9,999.