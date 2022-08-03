1 / 5

Mi Watch Revolve Active

Priced at Rs 9,999, Mi Watch Revolve Active is an affordable smartwatch. It features a 1.53-inch AMOLED display. In terms of features, it comes with SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking and sleep tracking. It even comes with support for Alexa voice assistant so that users can give voice commands. It can be a good Rakshabandhan gift.