Mi Watch Revolve Active
Priced at Rs 9,999, Mi Watch Revolve Active is an affordable smartwatch. It features a 1.53-inch AMOLED display. In terms of features, it comes with SpO2 tracking, heart rate tracking and sleep tracking. It even comes with support for Alexa voice assistant so that users can give voice commands. It can be a good Rakshabandhan gift.
Apple HomePod Mini
Doesn't matter if your sibling is a music-lover or not, Apple HomePod Mini is a good tech gift for siblings. Available at Rs 8,490 on Flipkart, the Apple smart speaker can be used to send voice commands, listen to podcasts, check weather and do a lot more.