1 / 5

Realme Buds Air 3

The Realme Buds Air 3 is launched with TUV Rheinland-certified ANC to reduce external noise by up to 42dB. The company had a live test of the Buds Air 3 at the launch event to test the accuracy of the Active Noise Cancellation. The tech giant has provided two microphones- one is outside, and the other is inside. Additionally, the buds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers with a transparency mode. The company claims to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge with the case. However, the buds are also claimed to deliver 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. They are priced at Rs 3,999 on Flipkart.