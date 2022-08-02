Realme Buds Air 3
The Realme Buds Air 3 is launched with TUV Rheinland-certified ANC to reduce external noise by up to 42dB. The company had a live test of the Buds Air 3 at the launch event to test the accuracy of the Active Noise Cancellation. The tech giant has provided two microphones- one is outside, and the other is inside. Additionally, the buds feature 10mm dynamic bass boost drivers with a transparency mode. The company claims to deliver up to 30 hours of total playback on a single charge with the case. However, the buds are also claimed to deliver 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. The Realme Buds Air 3 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance. They are priced at Rs 3,999 on Flipkart.
Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen
Amazon Echo Dot 4th gen is currently priced at Rs 3,999. The smart speakers support Alexa that can speak both English & Hindi. It is capable of controlling smart products like smart plugs, AC, light bulb, air purifier and more. It can be a really good gift for your father, if he likes to listen to songs and podcasts.