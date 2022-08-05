1 / 5

Apple Watch Series 7

Apple Watch Series 7 comes with features like blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) tracking and constant heart rate tracking. It can also detect atrial fibrillation (AFib) and can provide an electrocardiogram (ECG) report. The device runs watchOS 8, which comes with an upgraded Breathe app, called Mindfulness to help enhance your wellness both physically and mentally. It comes with enhanced sleep tracking, which tracks sleeping respiration rate and sleep trends. Apple Watch Series 7 also comes with two new watch faces — Contour and Modular Duo. It can be a good Rakshabandhan present for your sibling.