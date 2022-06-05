1 / 5

Ravi Shastri with Gautam Singhania

In 1985, the former cricketer Ravi Shastri won the Audi 100 mid-size sedan at the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket. It was an iconic car and one of the first Audis to come to the Indian market. After Shastri won it, importing it to India required huge import duties. However, at that time India's Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi waived off all the import duties to bring it to India. While in the initial years, Shastri enjoyed the vehicle, it was only in the last 10 years that the car was sitting idle due to difficulty in sourcing its parts. It was then, that Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) reached out to Shastri to give his car a make-over. And here's what it looks like after a full restoration.