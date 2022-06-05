Ravi Shastri with Gautam Singhania
In 1985, the former cricketer Ravi Shastri won the Audi 100 mid-size sedan at the Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket. It was an iconic car and one of the first Audis to come to the Indian market. After Shastri won it, importing it to India required huge import duties. However, at that time India's Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi waived off all the import duties to bring it to India. While in the initial years, Shastri enjoyed the vehicle, it was only in the last 10 years that the car was sitting idle due to difficulty in sourcing its parts. It was then, that Super Car Club Garage (SCCG) reached out to Shastri to give his car a make-over. And here's what it looks like after a full restoration.
Full View of Audi 100
The Audi 100 has now been completely restored by SCCG. Gautam Singhania, owner of SSCG reveals that the car was completely stripped down and was rebuilt using original parts. The company had difficulties finding the original parts, especially the engine. However, Singhania reveals that the parts were procured from different countries and finally it was built. As for the paint, SCCG took the original color code from the manufacturers. Lastly, other parts like wiring and the engine were done in-house by SCCG.