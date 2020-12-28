1 / 10

Poco X3

Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones you can get under the price tag of Rs 20,000 in India. If you are looking to buy a smartphone that can handle gaming very well, shoot great pictures in almost all lighting conditions, and looks stunning this Poco phone is definitely the one for you. Poco X3 comes packed with a 6.67-inch screen with 1080x2340 screen resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, 20MP selfie camera, 64MP quad camera setup, up to 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6000mAh battery and more. Currently, the Poco X3 is available at a price of Rs 15,999.