Realme 8 5G launched in India
Realme 8 5G was launched in India yesterday alongside the Realme 8 Pro Illuminating Yellow colour variant. The device is quite different from the vanilla 4G variant, with the main difference being that the device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)
Realme 8 5G Price in India availability details
Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4G RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is being offered in two colour options: Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. It will be made available in the country starting April 28 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)