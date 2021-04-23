2 / 6

Realme 8 5G Price in India availability details

Realme 8 5G is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4G RAM/128GB storage variant and at Rs 16,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device is being offered in two colour options: Supersonic Blue and Supersonic Black colour options. It will be made available in the country starting April 28 via Realme.com, Flipkart and offline stores. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)