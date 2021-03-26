Realme 8 Pro arrives with 108MP cameras: A look at Redmi Note 10 Pro Max rival

Realme 8 Pro (along with the Realme 8) has just been launched in India. The phone is the company's first with 108-megapixel rear cameras and competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It also comes with a Super AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more as its highlights. Here's a look at it.

Vanshika Malhotra



@vanshika1606

@vanshika1606 Published on: March 26, 2021 3:55 PM IST