Realme 8 Pro arrives with 108MP cameras: A look at Redmi Note 10 Pro Max rival

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro gets a square-shaped camera setup for four cameras and a huge 'Dark To Leap' tagline at the back.
It comes in three colour options: Infinite Blue, Infinite Black, and a limited edition Illuminating Yellow.
Realme 8 Pro (along with the Realme 8) has just been launched in India. The phone is the company's first with 108-megapixel rear cameras and competes with the likes of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It also comes with a Super AMOLED display, 50W fast charging, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and more as its highlights. Here's a look at it.
