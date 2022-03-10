Realme just launched its Realme 9 series of smartphones in India. The series includes the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, which is also known as the Realme 9 SE. Both the smartphones feature a 48-megapixel triple camera setup. The Realme 9 SE is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. Here we will be taking a closer look at the new Realme 9 SE.