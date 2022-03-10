Realme 9 SE: Key features
Realme 9 SE key features include a 144Hz refresh rate full HD+ display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC, Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 skin, 48-megapixel triple camera setup, up to 13GB of RAM, 5,000mAh battery, support for 30W Quick Charge technology and more. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)
Realme 9 SE: Price in India
Realme 9 SE is priced at Rs 19,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant, and at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant. The device will be made available in Azure Glow and Starry Glow colour options starting March 14 via Flipkart, Realme.com and retail stores. Introductory offers include an instant discount of Rs 2,000 for customers purchasing the device using ICICI Bank and SBI Bank Credit cards. (Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)