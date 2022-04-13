Realme 9 Pro Free Fire Edition Launched
Realme 9 Pro+ has been given a special treatment and Free Fire gamers are going to love it. The Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition comes with a completely different back panel design. There’s not much in terms of functional upgrades though. .
Realme 9 Pro Free Fire Limited Edition
On the back panel of the Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Special Edition, the phone gets shiny colours of the blade pattern to signify the Free Fire Knife. The back panel also has “Booyah” written next to the camera module. The word is used as a symbol of victory. The phone also has ‘Free Fire’ embossed on the back panel in reflective colours.