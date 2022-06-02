Realme 9 Speed Edition: Design
The Realme 9 Speed Edition comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants. The Azure Glow colour variant that we got has a plastic back that shines (almost sparkles) brightly with a slight orangish-tint when the light falls on it at the right angles. This design makes it completely immune to fingerprint marks and smudges. On the top left corner, there is a vertically stacked camera module consisting of a triple camera setup. On the right there is a power button that also doubles as a fingerprint sensor and on the left you get the volume rockers and the fingerprint sensor. And at the bottom you get a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C cable and a speaker grille. Overall, the Realme 9 Speed Edition is a beautiful smartphone and it sits comfortably, in the palm of your hands. However, at 200 grams, the Realme 9 SE is not the lightest smartphone in its price range. You can easily feel its weight when you are on a call for extended durations or when it’s resting in your back pocket. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)
Realme 9 Speed Edition: Display
The Realme 9 5G SE comes with a 6.6-inch display with a resolution of 2412x1080, a screen refresh rate of 144Hz and 600 nits of peak brightness. In usage, the phone comes with quite a bright and well lit display with the ambient light sensors quick to adjust to the changes in brightness levels. What’s more, the phone manages to maintain decent brightness levels even under the bright Delhi sun. Apart from this, the Realme 9 Speed Edition produces sharp colours with a high degree of contrast while surfing various social media platforms and OTT platforms. Overall, the phone offers a pretty good display. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)