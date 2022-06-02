1 / 6

Realme 9 Speed Edition: Design

The Realme 9 Speed Edition comes in Starry Glow and Azure Glow colour variants. The Azure Glow colour variant that we got has a plastic back that shines (almost sparkles) brightly with a slight orangish-tint when the light falls on it at the right angles. This design makes it completely immune to fingerprint marks and smudges. On the top left corner, there is a vertically stacked camera module consisting of a triple camera setup. On the right there is a power button that also doubles as a fingerprint sensor and on the left you get the volume rockers and the fingerprint sensor. And at the bottom you get a 3.5mm jack, a USB Type-C cable and a speaker grille. Overall, the Realme 9 Speed Edition is a beautiful smartphone and it sits comfortably, in the palm of your hands. However, at 200 grams, the Realme 9 SE is not the lightest smartphone in its price range. You can easily feel its weight when you are on a call for extended durations or when it’s resting in your back pocket. (Image: Shweta Ganjoo/BGR India)