IQoo Z6 5G Rs 15,499
The iQoo Z6 5G comes with a 6.58-inch display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC that is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of space. It has a 50MP+2MP macro + 2MP bokeh rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery.
Realme 9 5G Rs 15,999
The Realme 9 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Ultra Smooth Display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC that is coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of space. It has a 48MP rear camera and a 16MP selfie camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery with a 18W Flash Charge technology.