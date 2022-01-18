2 / 5

Redmi Note 10T

If you are looking to purchase a smartphone under the price tag of Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 10T is a pretty good alternative for Realme 9i that you can consider. Launched last year, the Redmi phone brings a lot to the table at an affordable price point. It offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front shooter, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and more. It starts at a price of Rs 13,999.