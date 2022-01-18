Realme 9i
Realme 9i has been launched in India with a price starting at Rs 13,999. The phone comes in two variants – 4GB RAM + 64GB RAM and 6GB RAM + 128GB of internal storage at Rs 13,999 and Rs 15,999, respectively. Some of the key specs of the Realme 9i include 90hz screen refresh rate, 50-megapixel triple rear camera system, a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 front sensor, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC, up to 6GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB UFS 2.1 storage, 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and more.
Redmi Note 10T
If you are looking to purchase a smartphone under the price tag of Rs 15,000, the Redmi Note 10T is a pretty good alternative for Realme 9i that you can consider. Launched last year, the Redmi phone brings a lot to the table at an affordable price point. It offers a 48-megapixel triple rear camera system, an 8-megapixel front shooter, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and more. It starts at a price of Rs 13,999.