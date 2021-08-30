Realme C21Y discount offer
As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering several discount offers on the Realme C21Y. Some of the offers include: 10 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transaction, 10 percent Off on First time ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction, 20 percent off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik, among others.
Where to buy Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y goes on sale in India today. Interested buyers can purchase the Realme C21Y from both online and offline stories across the country. To buy the Realme C21Y from online medium, buyers can head over to Flipkart or official Realme website.
You Might be Interested
8999