1 / 5

Realme C21Y discount offer

As a part of the launch offer, Flipkart is offering several discount offers on the Realme C21Y. Some of the offers include: 10 percent instant discount on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card first time transaction, 10 percent Off on First time ICICI Bank Mastercard Credit Card transaction, 20 percent off on first transaction with Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards, and Mobikwik, among others.