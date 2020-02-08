1 / 5

Realme C3 Design

The Realme C3 flaunts a contemporary design, just like its predecessor Realme C2. It features a Sunrise design, which we have also seen on the budget Realme 5i phone. The company is offering the handset in two color options, including Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. The handset sports a dewdrop notch and thin bezels on the sides, but the bottom chin is slightly thick. It is also splash-resistant. The design of the Realme C3 is quite captivating, considering the price it demands.