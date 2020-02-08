Realme C3 Design
The Realme C3 flaunts a contemporary design, just like its predecessor Realme C2. It features a Sunrise design, which we have also seen on the budget Realme 5i phone. The company is offering the handset in two color options, including Frozen Blue and Blazing Red. The handset sports a dewdrop notch and thin bezels on the sides, but the bottom chin is slightly thick. It is also splash-resistant. The design of the Realme C3 is quite captivating, considering the price it demands.
Realme C3 Battery
One of the biggest USPs of the Realme C3 is its battery. The device offers you a whopping 5,000mAh battery, which is also found on Realme 5i, Redmi 8A, Infinix Hot 8 and other budget phones. With a 5,000mAh unit, you can easily expect one and a half day's battery life. It comes with a micro-USB port. Comparatively, its rival Xiaomi Redmi 8 and Redmi 8A feature a USB Type-C port. You get a 10W charger in the C3's box.