Realme C30

The Realme C30 features a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip that its coupled with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It runs the Realme Go Edition UI, which is based on Google’s Android 11 mobile operating system. In terms of optics, it has an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash that are cased inside a circular camera setup that is stacked towards the left side of the phone. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 43.5 days in the Ultra Saving Mode at five percent power.