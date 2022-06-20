Realme C30
The Realme C30 features a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen to body ratio. The smartphone is powered by the UniSoC T612 system-on-chip that its coupled with 32GB UFS 2.2 storage space. It is available in 2GB and 3GB RAM variants. It runs the Realme Go Edition UI, which is based on Google’s Android 11 mobile operating system. In terms of optics, it has an 8MP camera at the back with LED flash that are cased inside a circular camera setup that is stacked towards the left side of the phone. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie camera. As far as the battery is concerned, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery, which the company says can last for up to 43.5 days in the Ultra Saving Mode at five percent power.
Poco C3
The Poco C3 features a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Poco C3 also has a 5,000mAh battery, along with 10W fast charging support. Further, the phone comes with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Poco C3 features triple rear camera of the a 13-megapixel main shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera on the Poco C3 is a 5-megapixel shooter.