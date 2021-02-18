Realme Days Sale: Deals on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X3 Superzoom and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
If you like to engage yourself more into gaming, then you can check out the mid-range Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone. The phone features a 6.50-inch (1080x2400 pixel resolution) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. It runs on Android 10 and feature quad cameras, 4,500mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
For camera enthusiasts, Realme X3 SuperZoom could be a good option. It has a periscope designed optically stabilized telephoto camera that offer 5x optical zoom and 60x digital zoom. Besides the telephoto camera, the rear camera setup houses a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Other specs include- 6.6-inch FHD (120Hz refresh rate) display, Snapdragon 855+ chipset, up to 12GB RAM, and 4,200mAh battery. The handset is currently retailing at Rs 25,999 for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant.
