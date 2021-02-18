Realme Days Sale: Deals on Realme Narzo 20 Pro, Realme X3 Superzoom and more

1 / 5

Realme Narzo 20 Pro

If you like to engage yourself more into gaming, then you can check out the mid-range Realme Narzo 20 Pro smartphone. The phone features a 6.50-inch (1080x2400 pixel resolution) display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the phone is an octa-core MediaTek Helio G95 gaming processor. It runs on Android 10 and feature quad cameras, 4,500mAh battery. The Realme Narzo 20 Pro is available for Rs 13,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB internal storage.