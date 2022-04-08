Realme GT 2 Pro
Realme GT 2 Pro has been launched in India and the device will be competing with flagships in the market ranging from the iQoo 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro to Samsung’s Galaxy S22 line-up. This new flagship has been priced relatively aggressively, aiming to target the gaming audience as well as buyers looking for performance.
Realme GT 2 Pro Performance
The new GT 2 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The price range of the GT 2 Pro makes it the cheapest smartphone to offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The phone easily handles games and the company claims it has the segment’s largest cooling system to tackle the heat.