Realme GT 2 Design
The Realme GT 2 borrows a lot of good things from its Pro-sibling. This includes your ‘paper-inspired’ back panel, down to the colour variants as well as the in-hand feel of the device. The texture on the back panel is slightly different but hardly noticeable. Overall the in-hand feel of the device is more compact, thanks to the slim body and lightweight of the smartphone. The Realme GT 2 is one of those phones you wouldn’t mind carrying without a case. In case you’re wondering, the company does provide a sleek case in the box. There’s also a Steel Black colour variant if you don’t fancy the paper white or paper green colour. The button placement is good. However, the in-display fingerprint sensor is placed lower for my liking.
Realme GT 2 Display
The Realme GT 2 makes two big omissions in comparison to the GT 2 Pro. There’s no LTPO2 display and the resolution is capped at Full HD+. LTPO2 provides variable refresh rate in the range of 1Hz to 120Hz, which helps save battery. In my experience, the battery consumption wasn’t impacted much. And as far as resolution goes, you’ll only find a difference if you go pixel-peeping. In other words, you get a good display, even for a premium device.