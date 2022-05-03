1 / 5

Realme GT 2 Design

The Realme GT 2 borrows a lot of good things from its Pro-sibling. This includes your ‘paper-inspired’ back panel, down to the colour variants as well as the in-hand feel of the device. The texture on the back panel is slightly different but hardly noticeable. Overall the in-hand feel of the device is more compact, thanks to the slim body and lightweight of the smartphone. The Realme GT 2 is one of those phones you wouldn’t mind carrying without a case. In case you’re wondering, the company does provide a sleek case in the box. There’s also a Steel Black colour variant if you don’t fancy the paper white or paper green colour. The button placement is good. However, the in-display fingerprint sensor is placed lower for my liking.