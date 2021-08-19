Realme GT 5G launched in India
Realme GT 5G has been launched in India alongside the Master Edition on Wednesday. The Realme GT 5G smartphone comes in two variants with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. The smartphone offers an impressive and unique design coupled with a powerful set of specifications.
Realme GT 5G sale date
Realme announced that its newly launched Realme GT smartphone will be available for purchase in India starting August 25. The smartphone will be up for grabs on Realme India’s official website, Flipkart and other partner retail stores across the country.