Realme GT 5G has been launched in India alongside the Master Edition on Wednesday. The Realme GT 5G smartphone comes in two variants with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage model. It offers an impressive and unique design coupled with a powerful set of specifications. Take a look.

Sneha Saha



@sahas1301

@sahas1301 Published on: August 19, 2021 8:39 AM IST