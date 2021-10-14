The new Realme GT Neo 2 phone is aggressively priced starting at Rs 31,999 and with a special festive offer it brings down the price to Rs 24,999. The offer price makes it a sweet deal and tough strife to the popular OnePlus 9R in India. Here's a closer look at the new Realme GT Neo 2 phone's design, specs, features.

Meghna Dutta



Published on: October 14, 2021 9:36 AM IST