Realme GT Neo 2 design
Realme GT Neo 2 flaunts a sleek digital urban design with an AG Matte finish contrast glory for the Neo colour variant. Realme has also brought two more variants with 7 nano-multilayer smooth reflective surface. The phone gets a Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Plus heat-sink chamber for thermal management.
Realme GT Neo 2 display
The new Realme phone sports a 6.62-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 display with a 120Hz refresh rate, DC dimming, and a 600Hz touch sampling rate. The panel also has support for HDR10+. For security, it gets an in-display fingerprint sensor.