Realme GT Neo 3 5G Design: Underwhelming

Realme GT Neo 3 comes with a polycarbonate body, and it clearly shows. But I still admire the matte finish and smooth and the racing stripes design. The Sprint White colour variant, that I reviewed, was definitely a conversation starter, not exactly in a good sense though! Although the phone is pretty big (6.7-inch display), but it is handy, as it is 7.56 cm slim and is 188 gm in weight, just like its competitor OnePlus 10R 5G. Overall, the smartphone design lacks the oomph that I expected, and it is a damn big phone! So if you are looking for a gorgeous smartphone, you need to stop right here.