Realme GT Neo 3T Price, Availability and More

Realme has introduced the GT Neo 3T as its latest mid-range offering in India. The smartphone comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 64MP main camera, 8GB of RAM, and 80W fast-charging. The device will be available starting at Rs. 29,999 via Realme's e-store, offline retail outlets, and Flipkart from September 23. Buyers can get up to Rs 7,000 off during its first sale. The smartphone is expected to get heavy discounts just before the Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sales and could become the cheapest phone in the market with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone comes in three colour options, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. The yellow and white colour variants feature a checkered flag design on the rear panel. We used the white colour variant for couple of days and here is what we think about the latest Realme phone.