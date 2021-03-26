Realme Holi Days sale: Best deals and discounts on Realme Narzo 30A, C15, 6 Pro, Realme Watch, Buds Q, and more

Realme X3 at Rs 21999
Realme X3 is listed with Rs 3,000 discount for a starting price of Rs 21,999, instead of Rs 24,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The higher-end 8GB RAM+128GB storage variant comes atRs 22,999.
Realme Narzo 30A at 8499
Realme Narzo 30A is available at a starting price of Rs 8,499 instead of Rs 8,999. Do note that the offer is only available on prepaid orders. The price is for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant. Among key features of the Narzo 30A are a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 6,000mAh battery, and more.
You Might be Interested
13999
8499
14999
19999
8999
16999