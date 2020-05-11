Realme Narzo 10 launched in India: 48MP quad camera, Helio G80 and other key features

Realme Narzo 10 Design
Realme Narzo 10 adopts the classic design language from Naoto Fukusawa. The company claims the smartphone comes with a rare spray coating process and has been polished hundreds of times. The back of the device shows an advanced matte visual effect. It comes in two colors called That Green and That White. It is not really different from other Realme smartphones.
Realme Narzo 10 Display
The Narzo 10 comes with a 6.5-inch display that adopts a mini-drop fullscreen design. The notch, according to the company, is smaller than the one seen on other smartphones with such design. It has a 89.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and 20:9 aspect ratio as well. There is also an eye care mode and overall focus is on immersive experience.